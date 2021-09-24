Woman gets Rs. 2 crore compensation for haircut gone wrong

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 02:27 pm

A woman has been awarded Rs. 2 crore compensation for a bad haircut she got years ago.

A woman is set to get a whopping amount of Rs. 2 crore for a wrong haircut over three years ago. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed luxury hotel chain ITC to pay that amount as compensation to the woman. That haircut had "shattered her dream," the Commission said about the woman, a model for hair products. Here's more on this.

Order

'The haircut completely changed her lifestyle'

A bench of President RK Agrawal and Member SM Kantikar passed the order. "We are of the considered view that it would meet the end of justice in case the complainant is granted compensation of Rs. 2,00,00,000," the Commission said. "She lost her expected assignments and suffered a huge loss which completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream to be a top model."

Incident

Incident took place in April, 2018

On April 12, 2018, Aashna Roy, the complainant, had visited a salon at Hotel ITC Maurya for a haircut as she had an interview lined up at that time. She asked for her regular hairstylist who was unavailable and was then provided another stylist on assurance from the salon staff. That stylist, however, chopped most of her hair, leaving "little or almost no hair."

Quote

'Women are emotionally attached to their hair'

"There is no doubt that women are very cautious and careful with regard to their hair. They spend a handsome amount on keeping the hair in good condition. They are also emotionally attached to their hair," the NCDRC said. "The complainant was a model for hair products because of her long hair. She has done modeling for VLCC and Pantene," it added.

Effect

Roy lost her job because of the incident: NCDRC

The Commission further noted that Roy also lost her job because of the incident. "She was also working as a senior management professional and earning a decent income. She underwent severe mental breakdown and trauma due to negligence of the opposite party no. 2 in cutting her hair and...finally, she lost her job," it said.

History

Salon had offered free treatment, but 'damaged' her hair

The woman had first complained to the salon management, which offered her hair treatment for free. She, however, alleges that the salon damaged her hair in the name of treatment. "Her scalp was burnt and still there is allergy and itching due to fault of the staff," the Commission said, accusing the salon of "medical negligence."

Hotel

Hotel said compensation amount is 'exaggerated'

The five-star hotel, on the other hand, has alleged that the compensation amount claimed by the complainant is "exaggerated" and "without any basis." Its representatives also said that the complaint has been filed with the intention of maligning the reputation of the luxury hotel. "The complaint is liable to be dismissed for want of pecuniary jurisdiction," the hotel's lawyer argued.