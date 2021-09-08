No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Delhi

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places in Delhi have been barred by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places in Delhi have been barred by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal.

Information

DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home

"It should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place," the DDMA said, adding permission will also not be granted for any procession. The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Details

Festival will be celebrated from September 10 to September 19

"Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places," the order stated. The festival will be celebrated from September 10 to September 19.

Background

All kinds of gatherings, congregation are presently prohibited in Delhi

The DDMA also directed district magistrates and District DCPs to convene meetings with religious, community leaders, and Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Samitis before the festival to get their cooperation, to maintain the law and order and harmony, and also to sensitize the public for compliance of COVID-19 guidelines. Notably, all kinds of gatherings and congregations are presently prohibited in Delhi by the DDMA.

Information

Janmashtami celebrations were muted in Delhi this year

Even the recent Janmashtami celebrations were muted in the national capital with devotees not being allowed to visit religious places as part of the preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Further details

DDMA is yet to take decision on holding Ramlilas

However, the DDMA is yet to take a call on the holding of Ramlilas. Notably, over 60 Ramlila organization committees have decided to hold the event in its physical form this year following the nod from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to use their grounds.

Information

Delhi recorded first COVID-19 death this month on Tuesday

Delhi on Tuesday recorded the first death from COVID-19 this month, and 50 fresh cases, with the positivity rate being 0.07%. The cumulative number of cases stands at 14,38,041. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered. The COVID-19 death toll is at 25,083.