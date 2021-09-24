Narendra Giri death: CBI takes over probe; constitutes six-member team

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 02:10 pm

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Narendra Giri was found hanging at his Prayagraj residence Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday took over the investigation into the death of top seer Mahant Narendra Giri. The development comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of the revered seer. Giri, the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead at his Prayagraj ashram on Monday. Here are more details.

Details

CBI team reaches Prayagraj; quizzing docs, disciples

The CBI has formed a six-member team, which reached Prayagraj on Thursday for a preliminary inquiry. The team reportedly visited the Bagambhari Math where Giri allegedly died by suicide. They also questioned the doctors who conducted the post-mortem on Giri's body, reports said. The CBI is investigating recorded statements of Giri's disciples, who first found his body in his room.

CBI

Documents related to case handed over to CBI: Officials

The Prayagraj Police has forwarded its report related to the case to the government, officials told Hindustan Times. All documents—a copy of the FIR lodged in connection with the case, autopsy report, and the list of collected samples—have been handed over to the concerned authority, officials maintained. The CBI team also met members of the state's Special Investigating Team and sought a progress report.

Arrest

3 accused named in the suicide note arrested

In a suicide note, the deceased seer had blamed his disciple Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari, and his son Sandeep Tiwari for his death. He reportedly wrote that he was under pressure over a "morphed image with a woman." The seer had also shot a video an hour before his death where he made similar allegations, the police said. All three accused have been arrested.

Prime accused

Lifestyle of accused Anand Giri sparked row

Separately, the photos and videos of the prime accused Anand Giri's lifestyle have sparked a row on social media. On social media, Anand can be seen jumping out of a plane strapped to a skydiving instructor, river rafting, touring in France, and standing in front of a Lamborghini at a race track. However, Anand had dismissed all allegations as a "conspiracy."

Reaction

Seers, Sadhus back CBI probe into Giri's death

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad is one of the largest religious bodies of saints in the country. Following Narendra Giri's death, several seers and sadhus demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged suicide. "I want to thank the Chief Minister for handing over the case to the CBI," said Kailashanand Brahmachari, head of the Niranjani Akhada, one of the constituents of ABAP.