'Biggest action movie': Lokesh Kanagaraj teases ambitious project with Aamir
What's the story
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose film Coolie will release on August 14, recently revealed details about his future projects. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he confirmed that his next project after Kaithi 2 will be a Hindi film starring Aamir Khan. He described the film as "the biggest action movie" and said it would be for a global audience. Kanagaraj also expressed interest in making sequels to Master, Vikram, and Leo, as well as Suriya's Rolex project.
Director's insight
'Aamir Khan is a lot similar to Kamal Haasan'
Kanagaraj said, "I found a lot of similarities between him and [Kamal Haasan]. I know fundamentally his films are very different from mine, but our collaboration will bring about a new genre." "I don't know if we can call it a superhero film, but I can confirm that it will be one of the biggest action films ever. The way I have written it, it has to be that big to justify the subject."
Music inspiration
'Monica' song from 'Coolie'
Kanagaraj also spoke about the music for Coolie, particularly the recently released song Monica. He revealed that he and composer Anirudh Ravichander are big fans of Italian actor Monica Bellucci and were initially going to make a song about her. "Initially, we decided to make a song about Monica Bellucci, and later on, we named Pooja Hegde's character as Monica," he said.