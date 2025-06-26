'My Melbourne' returns with Onir, Hirani, Shoojit Sircar

The Indo-Australian film project My Melbourne is all set for its second chapter with a new lineup of Indian filmmakers. The first installment, released in March 2025, featured segments by Rima Das, Onir, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan. Now, the critically acclaimed anthology series will see Rajkumar Hirani (Munna Bhai franchise), Anjali Menon (Bangalore Days), Shoojit Sircar (Piku), and Onir returning for the second chapter, reported Variety.

Film's theme 'My Melbourne' explored themes of identity, gender, race, and disability The first My Melbourne anthology film explored themes of identity, gender, race, sexuality, and disability. It received critical acclaim in both India and Australia. Mitu Bhowmick Lange of Mind Blowing Films said the success of the first film was "overwhelming and deeply fulfilling." "It has proven that stories told with authenticity and heart can transcend borders," she added.

Film's vision Project celebrates inclusivity, collaboration between India and Australia She added, "This project continues to be a celebration of inclusivity, collaboration and creativity between India and Australia." "The project has given us the opportunity to work with emerging creatives from underrepresented communities." The first part has an encouraging 7.4/10 rating on IMDb.