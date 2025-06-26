'My Melbourne' returns with Onir, Hirani, Shoojit Sircar
What's the story
The Indo-Australian film project My Melbourne is all set for its second chapter with a new lineup of Indian filmmakers. The first installment, released in March 2025, featured segments by Rima Das, Onir, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan. Now, the critically acclaimed anthology series will see Rajkumar Hirani (Munna Bhai franchise), Anjali Menon (Bangalore Days), Shoojit Sircar (Piku), and Onir returning for the second chapter, reported Variety.
Film's theme
'My Melbourne' explored themes of identity, gender, race, and disability
The first My Melbourne anthology film explored themes of identity, gender, race, sexuality, and disability. It received critical acclaim in both India and Australia. Mitu Bhowmick Lange of Mind Blowing Films said the success of the first film was "overwhelming and deeply fulfilling." "It has proven that stories told with authenticity and heart can transcend borders," she added.
Film's vision
Project celebrates inclusivity, collaboration between India and Australia
She added, "This project continues to be a celebration of inclusivity, collaboration and creativity between India and Australia." "The project has given us the opportunity to work with emerging creatives from underrepresented communities." The first part has an encouraging 7.4/10 rating on IMDb.
Director's perspective
All 4 directors share their thoughts on the project
All four directors have expressed excitement for the project. Hirani said, "I am excited to be part of a project that uses cinema to explore diverse human experiences while connecting two cultures." Menon added, "The themes and intention behind 'My Melbourne' align deeply with the kind of stories I love to tell — ones that build empathy and bring people closer." Sircar emphasized the universal nature of local storytelling, while Onir called it rewarding to return for the second chapter.