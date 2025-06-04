What's the story

Cillian Murphy, who starred in the iconic 2002 film 28 Days Later, will return to the franchise in the upcoming trilogy, but not in the first installment, 28 Years Later.

Director Danny Boyle recently confirmed to IGN that Murphy won't appear until the end of its sequel, The Bone Temple (2026).

"He is in the second one... I shouldn't give away too much. I'll get killed," said Boyle.

Murphy's return to the trilogy is eagerly anticipated by fans.