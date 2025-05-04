'Torpedo': Fahadh Faasil-Arjun Das's thriller to begin filming by year-end
What's the story
Acclaimed director Tharun Moorthy, who is busy promoting his latest film Thudarum, recently announced his next venture, a thriller titled Torpedo.
The movie will feature Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Das in lead roles.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Moorthy revealed that the film will go on floors at the end of this year.
Naslen and Ganapathi will also play pivotal roles in the film.
Production details
'Torpedo' production team and shooting schedule
Moorthy revealed that the script for Torpedo was written by his longtime associate Binu Pappu.
Pappu has previously worked with him as an actor and associate director on Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka.
"The music is by Sushin Shyam, Vivek Harshan is the editor, and the cinematographer is Jimshi Khalid."
"Ashiq Usman is the producer. We will start shooting the film at the end of the year," he said.
Film details
'Torpedo' will feature stunning action sequences
The film will be designed by Gokul Das, while costuming will be handled by Mashar Hamsa.
The action sequences will be choreographed by Supreme Sundar.
Moorthy's last film, Thudarum, has grossed over ₹60 crore domestically since its release on April 25, creating anticipation for his next.
It is headlined by Mohanlal.