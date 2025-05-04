Moorthy revealed that the script for Torpedo was written by his longtime associate Binu Pappu.

Pappu has previously worked with him as an actor and associate director on Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka.

"The music is by Sushin Shyam, Vivek Harshan is the editor, and the cinematographer is Jimshi Khalid."

"Ashiq Usman is the producer. We will start shooting the film at the end of the year," he said.