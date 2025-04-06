Chitralayam Studios announces ambitious pan-India drama 'Ramam'
What's the story
Chitralayam Studios has announced its next pan-India film, Ramam: The Rise of Akira, on the auspicious day of Rama Navami on Sunday.
The film is produced by Venu Donepudi, who recently backed Gopichand and Kavya Thapar's Viswam.
A poster was released to mark the launch.
Ramam will be a grand-scale project delving into themes of dharma and justice through a fictional character whose journey mirrors that of Lord Rama.
Twitter Post
Here's the majestic poster
Unleashing the Warrior’s Saga 💥#RAMAM ~ The Rise of Akira— Chitralayam Studios (@ChitralayamOffl) April 6, 2025
The journey begins here.
Wishing you all a Happy Shri Rama Navami. 🏹
Step into the Chitralayam Cinematic Experience.@lokamanya_9 @VenuDonepudi @ChitralayamOffl #KondalJinna @vaisakhn06 #Aagaman2026 #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/ohx0QDgUAo
Social media reactions
The poster was met with mixed reactions
The announcement has mostly excited fans, who took to social media to show their excitement.
One X user wrote, "RAMAM poster impressive, best wishes for the movie," while another said, "Looks good, let's see who's the actor."
However, one X user expressed concern, saying, "This looks good, but most of the time, movies made on Ramayan have not justified it."
Film theme
'Ramam' to draw parallels between ancient and modern ideals
Ramam intends to establish a connection between ancient ideals and the modern world.
Ramam marks the directorial debut of Lokamanya. A young Telugu actor is likely to play the lead role in this ambitious project.
The film will likely feature Hindi and Tamil actors as well, per OTTplay.
The pre-production is underway.