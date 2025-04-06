What's the story

Chitralayam Studios has announced its next pan-India film, Ramam: The Rise of Akira, on the auspicious day of Rama Navami on Sunday.

The film is produced by Venu Donepudi, who recently backed Gopichand and Kavya Thapar's Viswam.

A poster was released to mark the launch.

Ramam will be a grand-scale project delving into themes of dharma and justice through a fictional character whose journey mirrors that of Lord Rama.