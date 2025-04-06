Shreya Ghoshal's X account restored after being hacked in February
What's the story
After almost two months of being hacked, famous singer Shreya Ghoshal's X (formerly Twitter) account has finally been restored.
The news was announced by Ghoshal through a video message on the microblogging platform on Sunday.
In her message, she expressed relief at the resolution of the issue and assured fans of her increased activity on X.
She also raised concerns about misleading ads leading to fraudulent links.
Account recovery
Ghoshal thanked X support team for the account restoration
In her video, Ghoshal detailed her struggles in reaching out to the support team but expressed gratitude for their assistance.
"I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often.. Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February."
"Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!"
Ad warning
Ghoshal raised alarm over fraudulent ads
Ghoshal also raised an alarm over numerous misleading ads on the platform.
"Also, there are many weird ads that are running, which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI-generated pictures."
"These are click baits, which lead to spam/fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads," she warned.
"I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best. These are X ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon."
Twitter Post
Here's Ghoshal's video
Account hack
Ghoshal's account was hacked on February 13
Ghoshal's X account was hacked on February 13.
The singer vented her frustration in an Instagram post, saying, "My Twitter/X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried everything in my capacity to reach out to the X team."
"But there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated responses."
"I am unable to even delete my account since I can't log in anymore."