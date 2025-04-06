Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' pushed to next year: Report
What's the story
The much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has been delayed once again.
Originally slated for an April 10 release, the horror-comedy directed by Maruthi Dasari will not be hitting screens this year.
An insider told OTTplay that the film's release has been pushed to Sankranthi 2026 due to a crowded second half of 2025 with other major releases.
Financial issues
Reasons behind the delay of 'The Raja Saab'
Recent reports said that the makers are still working on pending VFX portions, which has led to the delay.
Further, Prabhas's leg injury while shooting for his other film, Fauji, has affected the completion of The Raja Saab.
The film will be Prabhas's first horror-comedy project and will see him in a double role, including that of an aged man.
The movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, and Nidhhi Agerwal.
Upcoming films
Prabhas is busy with multiple movies
Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas has numerous movies in the pipeline.
He will star in Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action-drama Salaar 2, and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel.
He also has a special appearance in the mythological drama Kannappa.