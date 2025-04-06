What's the story

The much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has been delayed once again.

Originally slated for an April 10 release, the horror-comedy directed by Maruthi Dasari will not be hitting screens this year.

An insider told OTTplay that the film's release has been pushed to Sankranthi 2026 due to a crowded second half of 2025 with other major releases.