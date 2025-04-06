What's the story

Renowned filmmaker Amar Kaushik, known for his successful films Stree and Bala, recently spoke about his 2022 horror-comedy Bhediya's poor box office performance.

Speaking on Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers, Kaushik admitted that the film's release timing and creative choices led to its underwhelming theatrical performance.

Although it received positive feedback on OTT, Bhediya didn't meet Kaushik's expectations at the box office.

The film starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.