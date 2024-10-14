Summarize Simplifying... In short Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to star in a new romantic comedy, tentatively titled 'Param Sundari', produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The film, which marks Malhotra's return to the rom-com genre after a decade and Kapoor's second project with Maddock Films, is expected to start shooting later this year.

The plot is anticipated to be a family-centered romantic comedy, with an ensemble supporting cast yet to be announced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dinesh Vijan ditches thriller for a rom-com with Sidharth-Janhvi

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor to headline Dinesh Vijan's next: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:22 pm Oct 14, 202405:22 pm

What's the story After the unprecedented success of Stree 2, producer Dinesh Vijan has reportedly signed actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor for his next. This collaboration, which has been in talks for over a year, is now reportedly moving ahead with some major changes. Originally conceived as a thriller titled Spider, the project has been reimagined as a romantic comedy, directed by Dasvi fame Tushar Jalota.

New direction

'It's the same team with a new script...'

An industry insider told PeepingMoon, "Dinesh Vijan had initially signed Sidharth and Janhvi for a gritty thriller, with Tushar on board as the director." "However, over time, both Dinesh and Sidharth realized that the script had limited potential at the box office...They mutually decided to scrap the project and started exploring other story ideas with Tushar. After mulling over several ideas, they zeroed in on a romantic comedy." "It's the same team with a new script," it added.

Film details

'Param Sundari' is the new project's working title

The new romantic comedy has been tentatively titled Param Sundari, after a popular song from Vijan's Maddock Films's 2021 film Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon. The plot is expected to be a family-centered romantic comedy, much like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, another successful film from Maddock Films this year. Malhotra and Kapoor will reportedly showcase their chemistry in this film, which also features an ensemble supporting cast, yet to be disclosed.

Career moves

'Param Sundari' marks new collaborations and genre returns

Param Sundari marks Malhotra's first collaboration with Maddock Films and his return to the rom-com genre after over a decade. For Kapoor, this is her second project with Maddock Films after Roohi. The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to start shooting in November or December. Meanwhile, Malhotra will be seen next in Mission Majnu while Kapoor has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari lined up for release.