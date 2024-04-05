Next Article

OTT: Shahid-Kriti's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' streaming now

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is a brilliant actor known for his acting range. The actor made a comeback at the box office with the quirky romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. After an illustrious commercial journey, the film has now arrived on OTT for another helluva ride. The movie is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform called the film, "A love story that'll reboot your definition of romance!"

OTT release

Unique plot and stellar cast

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a unique love story directed by first-time directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film, produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, features Kapoor as a robot scientist who falls for SIFRA, an intelligent female robot played by Kriti Sanon. Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi, and Dimple Kapadia also appear in supporting roles. Janhvi Kapoor appears in a cameo.

