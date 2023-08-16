Ranveer-Alia's #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani OTT details are out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked the return of true-blue Bollywood romances. The over-the-top drama, magnificent sets, and the typical Karan Johar storytelling are all you need to beat your everyday blues. The movie has been working like magic at the box office and fans are wondering about its OTT release. Well, we have got you covered!

Tentative release date and OTT platform details

The romantic comedy is set to arrive on OTT by September 2023 and it will be streaming on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The family drama is a perfect family watch on a weekend and fans cannot wait for the OTT release. The movie is bankrolled by Johar's Dharma Productions and has received positive responses from critics.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The story revolves around the clash of two bonafide cultures—Bangaliana and Punjabiyat! The cast is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The cast also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The story is penned by Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy, and Shashank Khaitan. The music is helmed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

