Entertainment

Karan Johar to produce Hindi remake of Marathi film 'Jhimma'

Karan Johar to produce Hindi remake of Marathi film 'Jhimma'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 18, 2023, 10:36 pm 2 min read

Per reports, Karan Johar is in talks for a Hindi remake of hit 2021 Marathi film 'Jhimma'

Marathi film Sairat (2016) caught Karan Johar's attention which led him to back Dhadak, a Hindi remake of the former. The 2018 Shashank Khaitan also marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Bollywood. And now, if reports are to be believed, Johar is considering producing a remake of another successful Marathi film, Jhimma (2021). Read on for all the details.

Why does this story matter?

Johar is one of the most popular Bollywood filmmakers and is returning to the director's chair after nearly seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani this year. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, among others.

To recall, Dhadak received negative reviews from critics but performed decently at the box office. It would be interesting to see how Johar handles Jhimma's remake.

Johar wants Hindi remake of 'Jhimma'

As per Bollywood Hungama, Johar is in talks over Jhimma's remake. "He loved the film's concept, funny and emotional moments and its characters. The talks began last year and the recent developments are not known. Nevertheless, if all goes well and if he gets the right actors, the Dharma Productions' head honcho would be going ahead with Jhimma's remake," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Johar to cast Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta, Vidya Balan

Jhimma is an all-female cast film. According to reports, if everything pans out well, Johar intends to cast Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta, and Vidya Balan for its Hindi remake. "He feels that these three actors will do complete justice. Also, bringing the powerhouse artists together will add to the film's hype," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

Everything to know about Marathi film

Released in November 2021, Jhimma follows a group of women who take a trip to London. Starring Siddharth Chandekar as their guide and tour operator, the comedy-drama also featured Sonalee Kulkarni, Nirmit Sawant, Suchitra Bandekar, Kshitee Jog, Sayali Sanjeev, Suhas Joshi, and Mrinmayee Godbole, among others. The film's director Hemant Dhome also appeared in the movie in a small role.