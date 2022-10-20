Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': KJo to replace Salman Khan this week?

Reportedly, Karan Johar will host the Friday's episode of the show

The 16th season of Bigg Boss has been an internet sensation ever since it premiered earlier this month. In a matter of three weeks, we have seen the contestants engaging in some controversies, romances, and arguments. Now, the show has made the headlines for another important reason. It's reported that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will replace host Salman Khan in one of the episodes.

Karan Johar was the host of the reality show's OTT version during its inception last year.

To see him back on the sets of Bigg Boss will be a treat to the show's numerous fans.

Though there is no official confirmation on this new report, it is still going viral with viewers sharing the news across all platforms.

According to a report on Miss Malini, the Tiger 3 actor will not meet the contestants in Friday's portion of Weekend Ka Vaar, and he will be replaced by Johar. Khan will reportedly skip appearing on Friday's episode. The reason behind this decision has not been revealed. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers or the celebrities about the same.

Like all the seasons, the 16th season will also reportedly have new contestants entering the house as wildcard entries. Reportedly, the internet "rival" of popular contestant Abdu Rozik, Hasbullah Magomedov has been approached by the makers to enter as a wildcard contestant. There are no reports on whether he has accepted the offer or not. There is also no official update regarding this report.

Sreejita De was the first to be evicted. Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma are presently in the house. The show is aired on Colors TV at 10:00pm from Monday to Friday, and 9:30pm during the weekends.