'Koffee with Karan 7' teaser proves why Karan Johar's unbeatable

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 29, 2022, 04:27 pm 2 min read

'Koffee With Karan' got a hilarious teaser. (Photo credit: Hotstar)

"Screw it, I'm still going to brew it!" says Karan Johar in the hilarious teaser for the upcoming seventh season of his chat show Koffee with Karan. In classic KJo humor, he is seen pleading with his friends from the industry to appear on the show by even offering them two hampers as a bribe. The witty teaser proved why he does it best.

Context Why does this story matter?

The popular chat show Koffee with Karan is where stars appear to spill juicy details and secrets on the infamous couch.

The past seasons have seen A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and more.

A lot has changed since the show last aired in March 2019, so it'll be interesting to see what Season 7 has in store.

In the 55-second-long teaser, Johar started off by confidently saying he knows everyone has been waiting for the seventh season of Koffee with Karan. That's when a montage of mean comments made by netizens popped up on the screen, where people dissed the show by commenting things like, "#KaafiwithKaran ho gaya (enough of Koffee with Karan)." To this, Johar quipped, "Maybe not for everyone."

Details KJo seemingly promised celebrities he won't ask personal questions

Johar then went on to say that he's sure that his Bollywood friends are excited to be on the show. After which, he is seen on the phone, pleading with unseen celebrities to appear on KwK and even trying to bribe them with two Koffee hampers. He also humorously reassured the stars that he will not ask any personal questions.

Information It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7

After his efforts went in vain, KJo looked into the camera and said, "Screw it, I'm still going to brew it!" "You can love me, you can hate me, but you're never going to get enough of Koffee with Karan." And, this is where he establishes himself as an unbeatable brand. Season 7 will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7!