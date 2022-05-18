Entertainment

'Bridgerton' Season 3 to deviate from books, follow Colin-Penelope's story

Written by Isha Sharma May 18, 2022, 10:34 am 2 min read

The makers of 'Bridgerton' have revealed details about upcoming third season. (Photo credit: Twitter/@shondaland)

Rejoice, Bridgerton fans! The makers of the hit Netflix period drama have divulged details about the third season's primary plotline. The upcoming season will zoom in on the romantic relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). This will mark a deviation from Julia Quinn's novels, where the third book focused on Colin's older brother Benedict Bridgerton's love story.

Context Why does this story matter?

The inaugural season of Bridgerton became Netflix's most successful English language series ever and clocked 625.49M hours viewed in the first 28 days.

The second season (March 2022) amassed 251.74M hours viewed within one week of streaming and quickly bagged the most popular title.

The show is based on Quinn's Bridgerton book series, where each book focuses on the eight titular siblings.

Synopsis 'Bridgerton' focuses on London high society, marriage market

Bridgerton is set in the regency era in England between 1813 and 1827 and the source material focuses on eight tight-knit siblings of the eponymous Bridgerton family. The eight siblings, named alphabetically, meander through the London high society as they deal with love, happiness, romance, and the marriage market. The series premiered worldwide on Netflix on December 25, 2020.

Flashback How did Season 2 wrap up?

At the end of the second season, we saw Penelope overhear Colin saying that he'll never marry her. Fans will remember that she has been in unrequited love with Colin for several years. Considering Colin never reciprocated her feelings, it'll be interesting to see how the third season pans out. Interestingly, Colin isn't aware that mysterious columnist Lady Whistledown is none other than Penelope.

Deviation Third season to see changes in cast, crew too

After Daphne and Anthony's love stories, Quinn's third book saw the second sibling Benedict fall for Sophie Beckett. However, this isn't the only change greeting the Shondaland production. Actor Ruby Stokes, who played Francesca Bridgerton, has been replaced by Hannah Dodd. Further, showrunner Chris Van Dusen has also moved on to different projects. Jess Brownell will take over the mantle now.