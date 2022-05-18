Entertainment

5 anime films to watch on Amazon Prime Video

5 anime films to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Written by Isha Sharma May 18, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Why don't you catch one of these five anime films today?

Anime films have been leaving audiences awestruck for years, particularly due to their superior storytelling, imaginative animation, attention to detail, layered characters, and soothing color palettes. Luckily, there is no dearth of quality anime content, and Amazon Prime Video offers a highly exciting catalog that transcends genres and timelines. Let's get the ball rolling and check out five such films below.

#1 'The Garden of Words' (2013)

This film was conceptualized and created by Makoto Shinkai, who helmed the writing, direction, and editing departments. The project's excellent animation came from ComMix Wave Films, which previously produced 5 Centimeters Per Second (2007). This heartfelt romance focuses on aspiring shoemaker Takao Akizuki and a mysterious woman Yukari Yukino after they meet at a national garden. It won the 2013 Kobe Theatrical Film Award.

#2 'Akira' (1988)

Don't let its release year dissuade you from watching this deserving cult classic. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Akira is centered around a teen Tetsuo, who discovers that his formidable telekinetic abilities pose a danger to the world. Reportedly, the film was produced on a budget of $9M, making it the most expensive anime movie back then. Katsuhiro Otomo wrote and directed the film.

#3 'Millennium Actress' (2001)

Co-written and directed by Satoshi Kon, Millennium Actress is said to be loosely based on Setsuko Hara and Hideko Takamine, two yesteryear Japanese actors. It follows two documentary filmmakers, Genya Tachibana and Kyoji Ida, who probe the downfall of Gineo Studios, a popular production banner that slipped into bankruptcy. It was Kon's second directorial and was distributed by KlockWorx Co. Limited.

#4 'Robot Carnival' (1987)

Instead of focusing on one story, Robot Carnival is a collection of nine shorts—all of which are focused on robots. Experimentation and flirtation with science fiction and technology is a recurring theme in anime, and Robot Carnival is a true testimony to that. Otomo, Atsuko Fukushima, Koji Morimoto, Takashi Nakamura, Manabu Ôhashi, Hidetoshi Ômori, Hiroyuki Kitazume, Hiroyuki Kitakubo, and Yasuomi Umetsu directed this anthology.

#5 'Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade' (1999)

Set in an alternate Japanese universe, Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade dealt with the idea of unforeseeable advancements and how enormous progress in Japanese industries widens the chasm between the haves and the have-nots. Directed by Hiroyuki Okiura and written by Mamoru Oshii, it was developed from Oshii's manga, Kerberos Panzer Cop. It was produced by Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell).