Entertainment

5 underrated romantic comedies to watch on Netflix

5 underrated romantic comedies to watch on Netflix

Written by Isha Sharma May 17, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

You won't regret watching these romantic comedies on Netflix

Who doesn't like a feel-good, soul-stirring romcom? Luckily, Netflix has something for everyone—be it the teen drama The Kissing Booth or the classic Crazy, Stupid, Love. The platform also houses an impressive array of numerous heartwarming movies that may not be as popular, but certainly, make for good company on a lazy evening. Let's get the ball rolling and look at five such films.

#1 'Always Be My Maybe'

First up on the list is Ali Wong and Randall Park-led Always Be My Maybe. It chronicles the life of Sasha (Wong), who falls head over heels for her old friend (Park) after returning to her native town. As if the friends-to-lovers trope wasn't enticing enough, fan-favorite Keanu Reeves also features in an impressive cameo. The breezy tale has been directed by Nahnatcha Khan.

#2 'Candy Jar'

Oh, the sweet symphony of teen romance! Netflix has no dearth of love stories headlined by teenagers. However, what sets Candy Jar apart is the realistic, hard-hitting portrayal of high school life, and what the unrelenting pressure of being the "best" can do to young adults. The 2018 film features an ensemble cast comprising Uzo Aduba, Christina Hendricks, and Oscar-winning actor Helen Hunt.

#3 'Isn't It Romantic'

There are several reasons to watch Isn't It Romantic with the foremost being its supremely talented cast. Starring Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra, and Adam Devine, the film will certainly appeal to romantic aficionados. At the center is Natalie, an architect struggling to shatter life's daily humdrum, until one day she finds herself in an alternate universe: the world of a romantic comedy!

#4 'Alex Strangelove'

Alex Strangelove is the stuff quintessential heartwarming films are made of! Everything seems hunky-dory for the titular character, Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny). He is a devoted nerd and in a stable relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Claire (Madeline Weinstein). However, his life turns on its head when he meets Elliott (Antonio Marziale) who sends him on a path to question and discover his sexuality.

#5 'Really Love'

Indie drama Really Love premiered at AFI Film Festival in 2020 with critical admiration. Directed by Angel Kristi Williams, it zooms in on Isaiah (Kofi Siriboe) and Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing), lovers from opposite sides of the spectrum. Isaiah juggles his romantic life and his desire to break into Washington DC's art circuit. While torn at crossroads, which path will he choose?