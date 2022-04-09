Entertainment

'Guilty Minds' trailer: Two opposite-natured lawyers fight it out

Amazon Prime Video releases trailer for 'Guilty Minds' starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra.

Guilty Minds finally got a trailer! The first legal drama offered by Amazon Prime Video is set to premiere on April 22. The series features Shriya Pilgaonkar (Mirzapur) and Varun Mitra (Jalebi, Tejas) in the lead roles. Guilty Minds has been created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, who has made films like Jugni and Tambur. It is co-directed by writer-cinematographer Jayant Digambar Somalkar.

Context Why does this story matter?

Other countries have cult-classic legal dramas that focus on the intricacies of courtroom proceedings and presenting viewers with knowledge about legal terms (Suits, While You Were Sleeping, Rumpole Of the Bailey).

However, India has had very few such shows like Your Honor (2020), Criminal Justice (2019), and Illegal (2020).

So, overall, the prospect of getting a show focused on various lawsuits is interesting.

Trailer What does the trailer show?

The 1:57-minute-long trailer begins with lawyers Kashaf Quaze (Pilgaonkar) and Deepak Rana (Mitra) inside a courtroom. They are fighting a case of copyright infringement in a district court. From their arguments, we get the impression that Quaze is all for ethics and virtues, but Rana is more money-driven, irrespective of whether the cash comes from all the wrong means and ways.

Cast Get to know the cast of 'Guilty Minds'

The web series also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, and Benjamin Gilani. Other cast members include Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra, and Chitrangada Satrupa. The trailer also had cameo appearances from actors like Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. The series has been produced by Karan Grover and co-produced by Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui.

Information What did the makers say about the show?

Calling the series a "realistic take on the legal system," Bhushan said Guilty Minds is a representation of what she learned about the law of the land through her family. Meanwhile, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, "The phenomenal performances by our actors have breathed life into the narrative, making Guilty Minds a truly thrilling and compelling watch."