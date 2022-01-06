'Pushpa' to 'Jail': 5 south OTT releases you shouldn't miss

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 08:26 pm 3 min read

These five south Indian projects are set for an OTT premiere soon

With India witnessing a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, state governments are again imposing restrictions on cinema halls. However, in order to keep the movie buffs engaged and entertained, we have come with a list of five south Indian projects that are gearing up for an OTT release soon. Dive in to know everything about them!

Number 1 Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' to release on January 7

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil's recently released film, Pushpa: The Rise, created a huge buzz after its theatrical premiere on December 17, 2021. The Sukumar directorial is now all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 7. It will be released in four languages on the platform, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Read our review.

Number 2 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' to be premiered on Prime Video

Following the grand success of the anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai released in 2020, the makers have come up with a sequel to it. Titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, the five-part anthology will start streaming on Prime Video on January 14 as a Pongal special. Actors like Joju George, Nadiya Moidu, Lijomol Jose, Arjun Das, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are part of the anthology.

Number 3 'Varudu Kaavalenu' to be streamed long after its theatrical premiere

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma's Telugu film Varudu Kaavalenu, which hit theaters on October 29 last year, is all set to stream on ZEE5 starting January 7. Directed by debutant Lakshmi Sowjanya, the romantic comedy film will narrate the love story of a young couple. After having a successful run in the cinema halls, this is one of the most-awaited OTT releases.

Number 4 'Hiphop Tamizha' Adhi's 'Anbarivu' heads for direct OTT release

Adhi of "Hiphop Tamizha" is back to entertain us with his upcoming film, Anbarivu. Directed by Aswin Raam, Anbarivu is heading for a direct OTT release and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from January 7. Adhi will be seen playing dual roles: Anbu and Arivu. Going by the trailer, the film will be about twins who get separated during their childhood.

Number 5 GV Prakash's 'Jail' to be streamed on Tentkotta

GV Prakash's Jail, which premiered in theaters on December 9, will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Tentkotta starting January 7. Directed by Vasanthabalan, Abarnathi has played the female lead in the film. Besides playing the lead, Prakash has also composed music for the film. Read its review if you want a gist of what the film is all about.