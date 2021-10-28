'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa': Addictive number to woo the masses

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 28, 2021, 05:35 pm

The third single from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise Part I is out and by the looks of it, it's the couple's romantic number in the film. While Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has composed music, the song titled Saami Saami has been crooned by Mounika Yadav. The Sukumar-directorial also has Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. Here's our review.

Details

Did the song live up to the hype?

Even before the lyrical, featuring Arjun and Mandanna, was dropped, there was a huge buzz around it, after the makers teased about the same. But Saami Saami doesn't quite satisfy that hype. The lead actors share sizzling chemistry though in this groovy number. Apart from the song sequences, the associated video also gives us a glimpse of a few behind-the-scenes moments.

The tune is a typical DSP track with foot-tapping beats

As far as the song is concerned, the tune is a typical DSP track with foot-tapping beats and one would instantly get hooked to the number. It is peppy and you will find yourself humming the tune throughout the day, something that fans would expect from a number led by Arjun. Also, he and Mandanna look absolutely adorable and cheerful in colorful rural costumes.

Updates

'Saami Saami' is a visual treat to fans

Now coming back to the visuals, the cuts are impressive. It has a perfect blend of everything: the singer from the recording studio, a few clips from the song, and the making shots. It looks like the makers wanted to maintain the success streak of the first two numbers, Dakko Dakko Meka and Srivalli. Saami Saami has entirely been shot in Maredumilli forests.

Verdict

'Pushpa' will reportedly have Arjun as a red sandalwood smuggler

Verdict: The song and visuals bag 3/5 stars. Slated to be released on December 17, Pushpa's shooting will be wrapped up soon. The story will be about red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek has cranked the camera, while Karthika Srinivas took care of the editing. Dubbed version of the Telugu film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.