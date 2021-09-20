Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his character in 'Mission Majnu'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says his character of a RAW agent in his upcoming film Mission Majnu has much more to offer than conventional action sequences. The film marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media).

'Mission Majnu' is inspired by real events set in 1970s

According to the makers, Mission Majnu is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. The Shershaah star said the film gave him an opportunity to play a character with various shades.

The film is more of a thriller than action: Malhotra

"This is a film inspired by true events. It's about an important mission that RAW did. It is more of a thriller than action. This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character," Malhotra said. "I am somebody who keeps manipulating people to get information out," he said.

'Mission Majnu' marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna

"In that manipulation, I got an opportunity to play various shades that I hadn't in the past. It's a tone and world that is completely fresh. I haven't done a period film before. It was a new experience," Malhotra added. Penned by Parveez Shaikh and Aseem Arrora and writer Sumit Batheja, Mission Majnu also marks the Bollywood debut of south star Rashmika Mandanna.

Fortunate to introduce Mandanna to the Hindi audience: Malhotra

"We are fortunate to have her in the film and introduce her to the Hindi audience. She is extremely talented and expressive. I saw her work in films but to see her as a co-actor was interesting. Our pairing will be fresh," Malhotra said.

Malhotra will also be seen in slice-of-life comedy 'Thank God'

Apart from the espionage thriller, Malhotra will also be seen in the slice-of-life comedy Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor said Thank God will be a new territory for him. Malhotra said both, Thank God and Mission Majnu have "a sense of freshness" to them and were made keeping in mind a larger audience.