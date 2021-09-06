Karan Johar pays homage to Sidharth Shukla on 'Bigg Boss'

Karan Johar said that Sidharth Shukla's positive vibe won millions of hearts

Remembering Sidharth Shukla on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, filmmaker Karan Johar said the actor's sudden demise has left everyone "numb." The 40-year-old actor, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died on Thursday. Here are more details.

Journey

Johar got emotional remembering the late actor

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Johar, makers played a video montage of Shukla's journey on the show. The filmmaker, who worked with Shukla in his 2014 production Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, got emotional as he paid homage to the actor. "Sidharth Shukla was a name that had become an important part of our lives," Johar said.

Quote

Shukla was a favorite member of 'Bigg Boss' family: Johar

"He was a favorite member of the Bigg Boss family. A friend, not only to me but countless others from our industry. He suddenly left us," Johar added. Johar choked while talking about Shukla and said the late actor's legacy will continue to live.

Details

He was an amazing guy to be around: Johar

"This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb, I can't even breathe. Sid was a good son, a great friend, and just an amazing guy to be around and be with," Johar said. His positive vibe and that smile won so many millions of hearts, he added.

Shows

Shukla attained popularity with television show 'Balika Vadhu'

"The love of his millions of fans is a testimony to how popular and loved he was. Rest in peace Sidharth Shukla, you shall be missed forever," he said. The model-turned-actor made his debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na and attained popularity with Balika Vadhu.

Information

Shukla's final rites were conducted at Oshiwara crematorium on Friday

His final rites took place on Friday at the Oshiwara crematorium, which was attended by many of his industry friends and colleagues like his rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, her brother, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, and Arjun Bijlani among others.

Twitter Post

Huge crowd had gathered to pay their respects

Mumbai: A crowd of people gathers outside Oshiwara Crematorium where the mortal remains of actor Sidharth Shukla have been brought for the last rites. Family and friends of the late actor are present here. pic.twitter.com/KDUjfcsi2B — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2021

Reason

Post mortem report came out inconclusive, sample sent to forensics

The actor's autopsy report had come out inconclusive. That's why his samples were sent to the forensic lab for further examination. However, no external or internal injury was found. Dr. Sailesh Mohite, dean, Cooper Hospital, didn't say anything else. It seems Mumbai Police is treating this as a natural death, as they have not registered an accidental death report or an offense.

Family

Shukla's family thanked Mumbai police for 'sensitivity and compassion'

Meanwhile, Shukla's family on Monday issued a statement thanking the Mumbai police for protecting them like a "shield" and showing enormous sensitivity. "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever," the statement read. The family requested privacy to mourn the loss.