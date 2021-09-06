Idris Elba turns 49: Here are his upcoming projects

Happy birthday, Idris Elba! Here's a compilation of his upcoming projects

The Dark Tower star Idris Elba is a delight onscreen—be it in action flicks (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) or dry humor (The Office). Having kickstarted his career with minor television roles in 1994, Elba has come a long way. Today, he has no dearth of exciting roles. So, on his 49th birthday, let's take a look at his confirmed upcoming projects.

Western movie

'The Harder They Fall' will open BFI London Film Festival

The Suicide Squad actor will be next seen in a Western movie, titled The Harder They Fall. The Jeymes Samuel directorial will open the 65th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival on October 6. Thereafter, it will drop on Netflix on November 1. Elba plays Rufus Buck, a prison escapee, who is being chased by revenge-seeking Nat Love (Jonathan Majors).

'Anti-Mad Max'

Details about 'Three Thousand Years Of Longing' are still scant

Elba began shooting for George Miller's Three Thousand Years Of Longing in Australia back in 2020 but release details of the fantasy-romance-drama are still scant. Also starring Tilda Swinton, the Mad Max: Fury Road director had previously described the two-header as "anti-Mad Max," so anticipation is quite high. The plot involves a scholar, a Djinn, and their conversation in a hotel room in Istanbul.

Series to movie

'Luther' film was set to begin production in September

We know that Ajay Devgn is headlining the Indian version of the hit British drama series Luther, which starred Elba in the lead. Meanwhile, the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom actor is gearing up for the feature film version of the crime drama series. In May this year, Elba had told a portal that the production for the Luther movie will begin in September.

Actioner

Elba to reunite with John Cena in 'Heads of State'

Elba's Bloodsport's chemistry with John Cena's Peacemaker was a pure comedic genius in The Suicide Squad. This sparkling duo will share the screen again in the Amazon Studios-backed project Heads of State. In October 2020, it was reported that the shooting has been scheduled for January 2021. The adventure actioner involving the titular heads of state has not received a release date yet.