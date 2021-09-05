Enrique Iglesias 'might' not produce any more albums after 'Final'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 07:50 pm

Enrique Iglesias has hinted toward not releasing any more albums in the future

Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias has said his upcoming album, Final, "might" be the last album he ever produces. Speaking in a social media live session recently, the Rhythm Divine singer said the decision to stop putting out albums was "not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months... [but] thinking about for the past few years." Here are more details.

Details

'I think it's the right time to put it out'

On Saturday, the Bailamos singer revealed his decision while attending a Q&A session with singers Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra held to promote their tour. Talking about Final, Iglesias said, "I don't know. I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015."

Quote

Don't worry, Iglesias is not retiring from creating, releasing music

But do not worry, the 46-year-old has reassured fans that he will not stop working on music altogether. "I'm never gonna stop writing songs because I love to write songs... I'm gonna do it in a different way," he said. So in what different way exactly? Iglesias explained he will release music but it won't "necessarily" be "packaged as an album."

Twitter Post

Catch their conversation here

It’s been a long time coming. my FINAL ALBUM will be out September 17th! Thank you @Ricky_Martin and @SebastianYatra for a great chat and especially thank you to all my fans! Gracias a todos mis fans! You guys are the best! See you soon. We promise you an UNFORGETTABLE TOUR. pic.twitter.com/iu6a29Xsx3 — Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) September 3, 2021

Information

'Final Vol. 1' is coming out on September 17

Coming to Final, it will be the Latin pop singer's 11th studio album after Sex and Love that dropped back in 2014. There will be two volumes of the album and Final Vol. 1 comes out on September 17, just a few days before Iglesias's tour with Martin and Yatra begins on September 25. His recent single, Me Pasé, is part of the album.

Reaction

Some fans were devastated, others extended full support

The I Like How It Feels crooner also has been referring to the album as "FINAL ALBUM" in all his social media posts, so the chances of him not producing any more albums are quite high. Reacting to the news, some fans were devastated, while others promised to support Iglesias no matter what he decides. "Do what makes you happy," said another Twitter user.