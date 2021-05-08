Let's celebrate Enrique Iglesias as he turns 46 today

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 07:00 pm

Singer Enrique Iglesias celebrates his 46th birthday today, and fans can't keep calm. He is the son of Julio Iglesias, one of Europe's most successful singer-songwriters, and Enrique has continued his legacy by becoming the king of Latin pop. He has many songs in Spanish and English, but his music seems to transcend geographical and language barriers. Let's look at his incredible journey.

Music

'Bailando' recently surpassed 3 billion views on YouTube

Enrique's hit song Bailando featuring Descemer Bueno and Gente De Zona recently surpassed 3 billion views on YouTube. It was released in 2014 accompanied by an English version adding Sean Paul to the mix. The song was an instant hit. Enrique has always talked about putting his best and a lot of enthusiasm into all of his tracks, lyrics, and music videos.

Acting

He has acted with many Hollywood A-listers

Enrique has had an exciting acting career as well. He starred in Once Upon a Time in Mexico alongside massive movie stars such as Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, and Johnny Depp. He also had a guest appearance as a carpenter (!) in the hit show Two and a Half Men. Enrique also guest-starred as Robin's love interest in How I Met Your Mother sitcom.

Life

Enrique: Relationships, family, net worth, and other details

Enrique began dating tennis star Anna Kournikova in 2001. They got married a few years later but were involved in an on-and-off relationship. Although, they seem to have reconciled now. The couple has a son and two daughters - Nicholas, Lucy, and Mary. The singer's net worth is currently estimated to be around $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Accolades

Find out why is he truly a global superstar

The Bailando singer is one of the best-selling and most renowned Latin artists in the world. He had two number-one singles in the Billboard Hot 100 list and has won over 200 awards, including Grammy for his music. Some of his hit songs include Rhythm Divine, Addicted, Takin' Back My Love, Hero, Tonight, I Like It, Somebody's Me, and I Like How It Feels.