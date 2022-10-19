Entertainment

Is Abdu Rozik's 'rival' Hasbullah Magomedov entering 'Bigg Boss 16'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 19, 2022, 06:11 pm 2 min read

An official announcement about Hasbullah Magomedov's entry is still awaited

The 16th season of Hindi Bigg Boss was launched recently, and it has been an internet sensation ever since its premiere. One of the most popular contestants of the season is Tajik social media star Abdu Rozik. And now, it's reported that his internet "rival," Hasbullah Magomedov has been offered to enter the house as a wildcard contestant. An official word is, however, awaited.

Details Who is internet sensation Magomedov?

Magomedov hails from the Republic of Dagestan. Like Rozik, he also suffers from the same medical condition, growth hormone deficiency. Professionally, he's a social media star whose rivalry with Rozik is known by several. According to reports, the duo once even planned to have a duel. But it did not happen as it was forbidden by the Dwarf Athletic Commission of Russia.

Video clip Rozik's video from the house recently went viral

Meanwhile, a video from a recent episode featuring Rozik went viral. In it, he is seen talking about Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The singer stated that he knows the actor and revealed that he is a big fan of Khan. He also went on to sing one of Khan's songs, Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam, and grooved to the iconic steps.

Information Other contestants who are a part of this season

Other than the 19-year-old singer-actor, there are 14 other contestants. This includes Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma. As always, the season is expected to have some high-voltage drama among the contestants as it progresses.

Update First eviction happened last weekend

Actor Sreejita De was the first contestant to be evicted from the house. She was shown the door last weekend. Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has returned as the host this time too. The show airs on Colors TV at 10:00pm from Monday to Friday. The weekend episodes start at 9:30pm. Alternatively, viewers can also watch the show on Voot.