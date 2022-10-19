Entertainment

10 years in Bollywood: Alia Bhatt promises to work harder

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 19, 2022, 04:31 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt shared on Instagram that she has completed 10 years in the industry

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of herself along with an emotional note as she completed 10 years in the industry on Wednesday (October 19). The versatile actor has a lot to look forward to, both personally and professionally. Read on to know more about her latest post and more updates about Bhatt.

Context Why does this story matter?

Batt made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012) which also featured Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

Ever since her debut, she has been playing important roles in acclaimed films.

This year, three of her highly-awaited projects were released including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Quote Bhatt expressed gratitude with promise of doing better

In the photo shared on Instagram, the 2 States actor can be seen in a sleeveless white top. Sharing the sun-kissed photo, she wrote an emotional note. It read, "10 years today. and I am so so grateful... EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder!!!!! Thank you for the magic. Love, love, and only love (sic)."

Instagram Post Here's her Instagram post

Reaction Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan reacted to the post

Some celebrities reacted to Bhatt's post. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "The best there is." Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor also dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Shweta Bachchan and Zoya Akhtar reacted to the photo and expressed their love. Fans of the star also congratulated Bhatt in the comments section on touching the milestone.

Update Upcoming movies of Bhatt to look forward to

On the acting front, the actor has several projects in her lineup. This includes Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The makers have locked February 10, 2023, as its release date. Bhatt also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone rounds up her upcoming slate.