Know all about Alia Bhatt's fitness secrets

Jul 05, 2022

Alia Bhatt works out a lot to maintain her fit and healthy body.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt never fails to surprise us, be it for her versatile choice of movie scripts, or her fit body and naturally-glowing skin. The soon mom-to-be is a fitness freak. She was a chubby teenager, but she lost a considerable amount of weight before making her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year in 2012. Check out her fitness secrets.

Workout plan Bhatt loves doing pilates and yoga

Bhatt is a big fan of pilates but she also enjoys doing a cardiovascular session or an extensive HIIT workout. She loves mixing up her workouts and switching between strength training and cardio workouts. Apart from this, Bhatt also loves doing yoga and meditation. The actor likes to perform ashtanga yoga and various anti-gravity yoga forms like chakrasana, bhujangasana, surya namaskar, and pranayama.

Workout regime Daily workout regime of the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor

Bhatt hits the gym three to four times a week and her workout routine mainly includes altitude training, weight training, swimming, circuit training, kickboxing, and functional and beach running. The Brahmastra star does an intense cardio session for 40 minutes every day. Bhatt usually runs on the treadmill and performs dumbbell push-ups, biceps curls, crunches, triceps push-down, back extensions, lunges, squats, and lateral pull-downs.

Diet Bhatt's vegetarian diet plan

Bhatt, a vegetarian, has eight meals daily and starts her morning with herbal tea and vegetable poha. She has one idli with sambhar or a bowl of papaya as a mid-morning snack. For lunch, she has one roti, vegetables, daal, and curd. She has sugar-free tea and one idli with sambhar in the evening. For dinner, Bhatt has one roti, vegetables, and daal.

Consistency The 'Raazi' actor never skips her workout

Bhatt is extremely consistent with her workout routine which helped her achieve her fitness goals. Bhatt once said that initially, she was unable to stand straight with her two feet on the ground but now she can do squats on the BOSU ball's flat side. On days when Bhatt cannot hit the gym, she manages to take virtual workout sessions with her trainer.