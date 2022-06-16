Lifestyle

Diet and fitness secrets of Natalie Portman

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 16, 2022

Natalie Portman is playing the Mighty Thor in the upcoming movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' (Photo credit: Flickr)

Natalie Portman is one of our favorite actors from Hollywood, be it for her role in Black Swan or Thor, she is an incredibly beautiful, fit, and brilliant actor. Recently seen in Thor: Love and Thunder's trailer in a buffed-up form as the Mighty Thor, Natalie's fans are eager to know the secret to her diet and exercise routine.

Trainer Portman loves to work out!

To develop those toned biceps, the No Strings Attached star worked with trainer Naomi Pendergast. Her training routine included a lot of weight training, drinking enough protein shakes, and heavyweight training that she did not have prior experience with. Since Portman didn't want to get bulky, she stuck to strength workouts. She's known to be a fan of running, yoga, and the gym.

For the love of Thor! Portman practiced Gyrotonic

She told Vanity Fair, "I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work," adding that she also did a lot of heavy weight training. For her role in Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman practiced Gyrotonic — a workout regime combining yoga, gymnastics, dance, swimming, and t'ai chi.

Veganism What Portman eats to stay fit and healthy

The Oscar-winning actor has been a vegetarian since she was a little girl, and went fully vegan after reading a book called Eating Animals, a few years ago. The Thor actor loves salads. She makes sure to include iron-rich vegetables and fruits in her meals. Being a vegan, she doesn't eat dairy products. So to save herself from iron deficiency, she drinks almond milk.

France Following a cruelty-free lifestyle in France

Self-restraint is a big part of her cruelty-free lifestyle. Living in France where most baked items use butter or cheese, Natalie knew where to look for vegan alternatives. "All the baked goods are made with butter, so I don't have croissants either, which is a challenge," she told Livekindly. But once a week, she has a beer or a glass of wine.