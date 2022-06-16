Lifestyle

5 common sunscreen myths you should stop believing

A sunscreen is necessary in all seasons, whether you are indoors or outdoors.

Sunscreen is an important product in our skincare regimen that protects our skin from the UV rays of the sun and prevents several skin diseases, irritation, and cell damage. However, there are various misconceptions about sunscreen that people believe and end up using the product incorrectly. Here are five common myths and misconceptions around sunscreens that you should be aware of before buying one.

#1 Sunscreen will lead to lower vitamin D levels

If you are worried that sunscreen will reduce the vitamin D levels in your body, then let us debunk this myth. The vitamin you get from sunshine strengthens your bones and ensures the proper functioning of your immune system. Even when you wear sunscreen, at least two percent of the UVB rays will enter your body which is enough to convert into vitamin D3.

#2 High SPF sunscreens don't need reapplication

If you think that high SPF sunscreens don't need reapplication, then you are probably wrong. You need to reapply your sunscreen every two hours. It doesn't matter if you use SPF 30 or SPF 100 as SPF means how much sun rays the sunscreen can filter. Sunscreens last only two hours as the protective chemicals are usually washed off by the sun and moisture.

#3 No need to apply sunscreen when you are indoors

False False False! Even when you are spending time indoors, it's important to apply sunscreen to the exposed areas of your body, especially when you are sitting by the window. The window glass can block UVB rays but can still expose you to UVA rays that can cause skin aging and increase the risk of skin cancer. So, apply your sunscreen regularly.

#4 Makeup can protect just like sunscreen

Nowadays most makeup products come with some additional sun protection. But are they really effective as sunscreen? No, makeup products will never offer sufficient protection like sunscreen because they are not designed for skin protection. After you apply your moisturizer, put on a broad-spectrum sunscreen. Then go in with your foundation, preferably one that contains some SPF.

#5 People with dark complexion do not need sunscreen

No matter what your skin color is, dark or fair, sunscreen is essential for every complexion. Dark complexions have high melanin that diffuses UVB rays but not UVA rays that can damage the skin in case of extreme sun exposure. Exposure to harmful UV rays can cause skin cancer, premature aging, and skin diseases in anyone, irrespective of skin tone.