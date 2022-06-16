Lifestyle

5 melt-in-the-mouth curry recipes for dinner

Curries make for the perfect dinner.

Dinners are consistent but special meals for the family. This is when the entire family sits together at the end of the day. This meal must be nutritious and filling and to everyone's liking. Curries are a staple in the Indian diet and are extremely flavorful. Here are five curry recipes from across the country, ideal to accompany your rice, roti, or paratha.

#1 Cauliflower curry

Saute cauliflower florets and cubed potatoes and keep them aside. Saute cumin seeds, bay leaf, garam masala, and crushed peppercorns in hot oil. Add chopped tomatoes, salt, and green peas and mix well. Then add a paste of cumin, turmeric, and coriander powder and cook for 2-3 minutes. Then add the fried cauliflower and potatoes, ginger paste, cover, and cook.

#2 Dhokar dalna (Bengali lentil cake curry)

Blend soaked chana dal. Saute nigella seeds, turmeric, coriander, and cumin powder, and add the dal paste. Mix and sprinkle water. Add salt and mix until it thickens. Pour it on a plate to cool. Cut into squares and deep fry. Fry a bay leaf, garam masala, and cumin seeds. Add tomatoes and salt. Add water and cook. Add the squares into the curry.

#3 Paneer lababdar

Fry cashews, almonds and cardamom in ghee. Add green chili and onions to this. Blend this into a paste. Saute cumin seeds, cinnamon, bay leaf, and cloves, and add ginger paste. To this add the prepared paste, red chili, turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder. Mix this well. Add yogurt and cook. then some water for the curry. Add paneer cubes and simmer to thicken.

#4 Kerala fish curry with coconut milk

Mix coconut milk, red chili, and turmeric powder in a pan, and heat it. Once it starts to simmer, add dried gamboge, then add kingfish to the curry. Add salt, and let it boil. In another pan, heat coconut oil, and temper with fenugreek seeds, green chilis, curry leaves, garlic, and onion. Add this to the curry, turn off heat and cover.

#5 Tariwala chicken curry

Marinate chicken with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili, coriander, cumin, and turmeric powder, and set it aside for 30 minutes. Fry onions till they are crispy and set aside. Add bay leaf, star anise, peppers, and cloves in hot oil, and then fry the chicken. Mix and add water. Then add beaten yogurt. Blend the fried onions and add it and mix well.