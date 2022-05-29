Lifestyle

5 soybean recipes you will love

5 soybean recipes you will love

Written by Lahari Basu May 29, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Soybeans can be used in a variety of cuisines. (Photo credit: Piqsels)

Soybean is a very versatile ingredient. Rich in protein, it is a great alternative to meat and many vegetarians go gaga over soybean products. Soybeans can be used in a variety of cuisines to suit the palate of patrons. Here are five yummy recipes from different cuisines that you can prepare easily at home with soybeans from scratch.

#1 Soy Bolognese pasta

Heat oil and add bay leaf. Add onions, carrots, leeks, celery, spring onions, bell peppers, and garlic. Soak soy granules and mushrooms in hot water until soft. Saute in the mushrooms and soy granules. Add red wine and reduce it for five minutes. Add in tomato puree, thyme, sage, and rosemary. Season to taste and simmer for 30 minutes. Add boiled pasta and mix.

#2 Soy chaap

Blend soaked soybeans. Also, blend cooked soy chunks and add them to the bowl of the soybean paste. Add maida, salt, and water and make dough. Roll it on a flat surface; cut it into thin strips and roll it around ice cream sticks. Boil water in a pan and place the soy chaap sticks for 10 minutes. Saute and add to chaap curry.

#3 Soy falafel

Soak soybeans overnight and then cook them until soft. Squeeze out extra water from the soybean and add chopped coriander leaves, parsley, spring onion, and garlic and mix well. Add breadcrumbs softened with water and combine well. Add baking soda, cumin powder, salt, and pepper and mix well. Make small balls and shallow fry the falafel. Serve hot with hummus or ketchup.

#4 Tofu soup

Blend soaked soybeans with water and drain out the soymilk in a pot. Heat the milk and add lemon juice to let it curdle. Strain with a cheesecloth and shape the tofu. Set it in the fridge for 30 minutes. Boil vegetable broth, carrots, and salt. Add bell peppers and mushrooms. Add soy sauce, tofu, and schezwan chutney. Season and cook for five minutes.

#5 Soy milk noodles

Cook overnight soaked soybeans until tender. Blend it with sesame seeds and water to make soy milk. Store it in the fridge overnight. Boil water and add noodles and cook them. Rinse the noodles in cold water and put them in serving bowls. Take out the soymilk from the fridge, mix salt, and pour over noodles. Garnish with hard-boiled eggs and chopped cucumber.