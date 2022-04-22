Lifestyle

5 cheese dip recipes you must try

If you get guests often and don't know how to make an impression with different foods every time, try making a variety of dips to go with snacks. Most of us, those who aren't lactose intolerant, love to lick cheese dips clean off the bowl. Here's a list of five cheese dip recipes. Try them and share the response of your guests with us!

#1 Simple cheese dip

In a large bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise with a hand blender until it's fluffy. Add cheddar cheese, cayenne pepper, Dijon mustard, and garlic powder, and combine until it's smooth. Refrigerate for an hour before serving. This dip goes with chips, crackers, carrots, broccoli, cucumber, and bread. You can also use this like white sauce if you're cooking pasta!

#2 Cheese dipping sauce

Melt butter in a pan, and mix all-purpose flour and a little salt. Keep stirring continuously until it's well combined and comes to a simmer. Add milk gradually to the mixture while stirring continuously. Let the mixture thicken. Add cheddar cheese and mustard sauce. Mix well by whisking until the cheese melts and the dip becomes smooth and silky. Season to taste.

#3 Artichoke spinach cheese dip

Preheat your oven to 175 degrees C. Grease a baking dish and keep it aside for later. In a large bowl, mix mayonnaise, cream cheese, sour cream, Parmesan, mozzarella, garlic, and pepper together. Add chopped artichokes and spinach. Spread the mixture into the prepared baking dish, and even out the top. Bake until the cheese has melted, or for about 20 minutes.

#4 Blue cheese dip

This is a rather easy and quick dip to conjure up when you have guests. Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, dried parsley, green onions, crumbled blue cheese, and garlic-seasoned salt together in a bowl. Cover this and chill in the refrigerator until you serve. You will love this dip with carrot sticks, chips, crackers, meatballs, and sandwiches, among other snacks.

#5 Baked jalapeno cheese dip

Preheat your oven to 175 degrees C. In a bowl, mix together chopped jalapeno, Parmesan cheese, Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and chopped green chilies. Cut the top of the sourdough bread and scoop out the center to create a deep bowl. Fill the bowl-like hollow in the bread with the cheese mixture. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Serve with nachos or chips.