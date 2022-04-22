Lifestyle

5 yummy Hershey's syrup recipes

These delicious Hershey's syrup recipes will uplift your mood in no time.

Hershey's syrups need no introduction. These chocolatey and creamy syrups can be found in most households. Kids and adults love to drizzle it in their milk and desserts. They are available in strawberry and caramel flavors as well, but the chocolate variant has stolen hearts for years. You can use these syrups to prepare a variety of dishes. Here are five Hershey's syrup recipes.

#1 Hershey's chocolate milkshake

This quick and easy-to-make Hershey's chocolate milkshake is sweet, creamy, and delicious. It is a favorite of all, and tastes heavenly, especially in summers. Add chocolate ice cream, chilled milk, and Hershey's chocolate syrup in a blender and blend everything well until smooth. Garnish with some chocolate shavings and chocolate syrup and serve chilled. P.S. Don't skimp on the ice cream.

#2 Hershey's chocolate pancake

This fluffy pancake recipe flavored with delicious Hershey's chocolate syrup is perfect for breakfast. It is light, filling, chocolatey, and tastes amazing. Add all-purpose flour, milk, Hershey's chocolate syrup, and whole eggs to a bowl and mix everything well to prepare a thin batter. Pour the batter into the pan and cook until light brown. Garnish with some more chocolate syrup and serve immediately.

#3 Hershey's hot chocolate

A warm cup of delicious hot chocolate while binge-watching some fun series on a cozy night is the perfect way to enjoy your weekend. Add Hershey's chocolate syrup to a cup of milk. Microwave this mix or simply heat in a pan until warm. Once done, garnish with some whipped cream, and marshmallows, drizzle chocolate syrup on top, and enjoy.

#4 Hershey's chocolate ice cream

Summers are absolutely incomplete without some chilled ice cream. Whisk milk with egg yolks, a pinch of salt, sugar, and Hershey's chocolate syrup until light brown in color. Heat the mixture slightly on low flame, then add fresh cream and keep on whisking. Cool it down and then freeze for two-three hours. Blend and put it back. Garnish with chocolate syrup and enjoy.

#5 Hershey's chocolate cake

This chocolate cake with a fudgy and moist texture is the perfect dessert to enjoy on your cheat day. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Whisk together butter, sugar, eggs, Hershey's chocolate syrup, and vanilla essence. Add flour and baking powder and whisk again. Pour batter into a greased and floured oven and bake for one hour and 15 minutes. Drizzle sauce and serve.