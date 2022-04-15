Lifestyle

5 must-try milkshakes for summer

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 15, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

Who doesn't love milkshake?

Summers call for more cooling or cold drinks and fewer foods. No matter how old you are, you love milkshakes. If you're up for a cool and yummy milkshake on a breezy evening, how about checking out some easy recipes? Here's a list to assist you in finding the best milkshakes for this season. Let us know which one you loved the most.

#1 Rose syrup milkshake

You've tried rose lassi and loved it. Try this milkshake and fall in love with the burst of flavors all over again. Blend vanilla ice cream, some rose syrup of your choice, ice cubes, and milk. Pour this heavenly shake into a tall glass and if you wish add a dollop of ice cream on top and enjoy it in your own sweet time.

#2 Banana milkshake

Banana milkshake is the perfect drink in the middle of a hot day to charge you up! Its flavor will depend on the quality of bananas you use. It's a filling drink that will help you stay full for long. Blend a frozen banana, ice cubes, milk and dates together for a nice, frothy and thick milkshake. Transfer in a tall glass and chug!

#3 Mango milkshake

We cannot stress enough the yumminess of this heavenly summer fruit. The natural sweetness and creaminess of mangoes make them go amazingly well with dairy. Mango milkshake is a staple in summers. Blend together ripe mangoes, full-fat milk, and vanilla ice cream. Serve with an extra dollop of ice cream and garnish with a slice of mango.

#4 Tender coconut milkshake

This might seem a little questionable to some, but trust us on this delightful combination. The fact that tender coconut ice creams became available commercially only a few years ago makes us ask the dessert (teary-eyed), "Where have you been all this time?" Do yourself a favor and please blend some fresh tender coconut flesh, milk, coconut water, honey, and take a sip.

#5 Pistachio milkshake

This would taste a lot like thandai or badam milk, and remind you of your fun times during Holi. Nut-lovers would be on cloud nine trying this milkshake. Use pistachios that aren't roasted and salted for blending. Take full-fat milk, pistachios, and vanilla ice cream and blend till smooth. Transfer to a glass, and garnish with chopped roasted and salted pistachios and mint leaves.