5 coconut recipes you need to try

Written by Sneha Das Apr 12, 2022

Coconut is a versatile ingredient that can be converted into innumerable tasty dishes.

The sweet and crunchy coconut is one fruit that is tasty on its own and when mixed with other dishes, completely overtakes them. While in southern India coconut is a part of every dish in one form or the other, in the north it is mostly used to prepare sweets. Here are five coconut-based recipes that you are going to love.

#1 Coconut rice

Coconut rice is one of the most popular food in South Indian cuisine. Saute peanuts, mustard seeds, and cumin seeds in oil. Add soaked chana, urad dal, and mix well. Add red whole chili, curry leaves, green chili, cashew, salt, and mix again. Add grated coconut and combine everything well. Add cooked rice and mix again. Garnish with some more grated coconut and enjoy.

#2 Coconut laddoo

Everyone loves coconut in sweets and laddoos are probably the best sweet dish you can make with them. Mix one cup of grated dry coconut with one cup of milk. Add sugar as per your preference. Cook this mix until the milk dries and you get a thick and lumpy mix. Make the laddoos and roll in desiccated coconut while still warm.

#3 Coconut payasam

Made with milk and fresh tender coconut, this coconut payasam recipe is the perfect dessert to relish. Make a puree out of tender coconut pulp and coconut water. Keep aside. Boil milk along with condensed milk and sugar and let it simmer until creamy. Let it cool and then add coconut puree, coconut milk, and cardamom powder and mix well. Serve chilled.

#4 Coconut cake

Preheat the oven to 176 degrees. Whisk butter and sugar until fluffy. Add egg and whisk well. Add flour, baking powder, coconut milk and mix well. Add whole milk gradually along with grated coconut and combine everything well. Bake the batter for 20-30 minutes in a greased tray. Layer the cake with a mixture of fresh cream and condensed milk and coconut flakes. Enjoy!

#5 Coconut curry

Saute dry red chili, mustard seeds, and fenugreek seeds in coconut oil. Add curry leaves, green chili, ginger, and garlic and mix well. Add onions, turmeric, coriander powder, chili powder, tomatoes, salt, and pepper, and cook well. Add water, thin coconut milk, and cook for five minutes. Add thick coconut milk and boil. Add tamarind water and boil again. Serve the curry with rice.