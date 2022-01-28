Lifestyle

5 parmesan cheese recipes you should try

With its fruity and nutty flavor, parmesan cheese is one of the most expensive cheeses. It is normally grated over soups, salads, and pasta. Although you can also snack on it. Also, it has no carbohydrates and is rich in phosphorus and calcium. In fact, this is one cheese that even lactose-intolerant people can have. Here are five parmesan recipes you should try.

Number 1 Zucchini onion pie

This appetizing pie gets ready in 30 minutes. All you need is three eggs, one cup grated parmesan cheese, half cup canola oil, fresh parsley, 1 minced garlic clove, salt, and pepper. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Then stir in sliced zucchini, onion, and baking mix. Put them in a greased tray and bake for 25-35 minutes at 350 degrees.

Number 2 Parmesan-roasted cauliflower

The concoction of roasted cauliflower, slightly burnt onions, and flavorful parmesan make it a perfect winter dish. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. On a baking sheet, put one chopped cauliflower, garlic, onion, thyme, oil, salt, and pepper. Roast while tossing until it gets soft for 40 minutes. Put parmesan on it, roast for 10 more minutes till the cheese melts

Number 3 Roasted parmesan potatoes

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Take a large bowl and add baby potatoes cut into half along with half cup olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast on a grill for 30 minutes. Put back in the bowl and mix in the parmesan. Roast until the cheese becomes crispy. Toss with red pepper flakes, lemon juice, and parsley.

Number 4 Garlic bread

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Take half a cup of butter, olive oil, parsley, and garlic and heat on medium flame until butter melts. Take a baguette and cut it lengthwise. Place on a baking sheet and apply the butter mix. Make cuts and add salt and parmesan. Bake for 15 minutes. Tip: Do not bake it till your guests arrive.

Number 5 Mustard greens white beans parmesan soup

Heat one tablespoon olive oil, add thinly sliced small onion and fennel. Cook for eight minutes. Add half bunch of mustard greens and three cloves of minced garlic along with salt and pepper. Cook for five minutes. Add beans and five cups of vegetable stock. Let it boil. Cook and stir until it thickens. Add parmesan and more seasoning if needed.