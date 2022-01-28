Lifestyle

5 ways to curb your sugar cravings

Jan 28, 2022

Having a hyperactive sweet tooth can be dangerous for you.

Craving sugary items or snacks is quite common, especially when you are feeling depressed or sad. Almost all processed foods like cookies, sodas, and ketchup contain sugar. But having too much of it is extremely unhealthy as refined sugar lacks essential micronutrients and can adversely affect your health. It can also cause heart diseases, obesity, and diabetes. Here's how to control your sugar cravings.

Context Here is what our expert says

Sugar is highly addictive. While food high in sugar can give fleeting high energy levels, increased amounts of sugar in diet have been linked with higher risk of heart attack, cancer, liver disease and type II diabetes mellitus.

High refined sugar intake has also been associated with increased incidence of depression.

Sugar increases cellular oxidative stress and increases ageing and skin problems.

#1 Eat well-balanced meals

Craving something sweet makes us grab simple carbohydrate-rich foods like pasta, and crackers which are broken down into sugar by our body. These foods are digested easily and make you feel hungry again. Balance your meals and snacks by adding healthy fats and protein like eggs, beans, nuts, seeds, and peanut butter to your diet that will keep you full for a longer time.

#2 Take care of your sleep schedule

Not only your diet but your sleeping schedule also plays a crucial role in dealing with your sugar cravings. You tend to crave more carbs and sugary snacks if you have a habit of staying awake till late at night. Sleep deprivation increases the production of ghrelin (hunger hormones). Therefore, get at least seven-eight hours of good sleep to tackle your sugar cravings.

#3 Increase your water intake and stay hydrated

Drinking enough water to keep you hydrated is beneficial for your overall health. Water helps to promote the healthy functioning of your body by flushing out harmful toxins and maintaining the body's core temperature. Dehydration can make you feel irritated, confused and increase your sweet cravings. Consume two-three liters of water daily and have a glass of water 30 minutes before dinner.

#4 Manage your stress and anxiety

Did you know that stress can activate your sugar cravings and impact your overall health? Well, sugar lowers the stress response in human brains as having sweet snacks makes our brains release dopamine, a hormone associated with feelings of pleasure and satisfaction. Therefore, it's important to first address the cause of your stress and eliminate it through healthy ways to reduce your sugar cravings.

#5 Carry some sugar-free candies or gums with you

Try having some sugar-free candies or chewing gums whenever you crave something sweet. This will trick your mind into thinking that it's relishing that sweet treat it is craving for. Having sugar-free foods will also ensure that you do not consume something that you will regret later. Chewing on a handful of sugar-free gums is far better than gorging on some sugar-loaded chocolates.