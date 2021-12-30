Lifestyle 5 foods to keep your thyroid in check

Sneha Das Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 07:25 pm 2 min read

You can keep your thyroid in check with the intake of certain foods

The thyroid is a small gland that is located in the front of our neck. The thyroid makes hormones called tetraiodothyronine and triiodothyronine that control various body functions. If these hormones are produced in excess, then hyperthyroidism occurs. This condition causes fatigue, insomnia, and weight gain. However, you can tackle this condition with proper medical treatment and the right food choices.

#1 Yogurt

Yogurt is the perfect food for your thyroid glands. It's rich in iodine and Vitamin D, both of which are needed for its optimal working. Iodine is necessary for producing thyroid hormones which your thyroid needs to function well. Vitamin D helps to regulate the immune system and also prevents Hashimoto, a disease where your immune system attacks thyroid glands.

#2 Green Tea

Hyperthyroidism reduces your metabolism and often leads to weight gain. Green tea increases your metabolism and it also has an antioxidant called catechins that helps in the release of fat from fat cells and helps the liver to burn off the excess fat. According to research, consuming green tea can cut the risk of developing thyroid cancer.

#3 Brazil Nuts

Nuts are essential sources of zinc and help with thyroid problems. Brazil nuts are rich in iron and are loaded with selenium which is an excellent mineral to solve your thyroid-related issues. Selenium has antioxidant properties and is responsible for thyroid metabolism. Cashew, almonds, and pumpkin seeds are also great options. Have a few of these nuts in breakfast.

#4 Eggs

The nutrition level in eggs is extremely high, which is why you must include eggs in your diet. Eggs are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, protein, selenium, tyrosine, and iodine and are beneficial for your overall health. One egg contains 15% of iodine and 20% of selenium which help in the smooth functioning of your thyroid glands and immune system.

#5 Apples

An apple a day keeps all your thyroid problems away! The saying proves right as these sweet red fruits are rich in pectin which is a fiber that detoxifies the body of mercury which is a crucial metal associated with thyroid issues. Apples are packed with iodine. It also detoxifies your body and flushes out the bad stuff ensuring that your thyroid functions smoothly.