Lifestyle Looking for brunch outfit ideas? Try these out!

Looking for brunch outfit ideas? Try these out!

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 02:51 pm

Brunch is the time to meet up with friends

It's the weekend! And if the week has left you drained, then a perfect brunch is what you need. Brunch is a meal late in the morning which runs into lunchtime. But brunch is not just about the food. It is also about sporting chic and trendy clothes. Here are a few outfit ideas that are perfect for brunch.

#1 Bring on the overcoat, knitted sweater, and ripped jeans

Source: Pinterest

Instead of fretting over the cold, turn it around to your advantage. You can opt for a casual winter look. Grab a pair of blue ripped jeans and pair them up with a light-colored knitted sweater. Wear a grey-colored overcoat over the sweater for that extra jazz. Complete the look with tan-colored shoes and a tote bag of the same color.

#2 Black leggings and grey high-necked jumper

Source: Pinterest

High-necked jumpers are effortlessly chic, so pull one out of the closet and get set to make heads turn. This look goes well in neutral colors, so an oversized grey-colored jumper with a pair of black leggings and white sneakers are worth investing in. For extra warmth, wear a black-colored leather jacket over the jumper and you are all set.

#3 Denim on denim is never old school

Source: Pinterest

Denim on denim never goes out of style. Go for a puffed sleeve denim jacket and match it with a pair of high-waist, skinny jeans. Color block your outfit with a white t-shirt inside and white sneakers. This outfit looks classy and stylish, and with the right accessories and make-up, you might even pass off for a fashion influencer.

Source: Pinterest

It doesn't matter if it is freezing cold or not, beanies are the cute factor you cannot skip on. But it is important that it goes with your entire outfit. Color coordinate your beanie with a knitted sweater or a furry coat. Choose a pair of blue jeans, and slide into knee-high or furry boots to ace the street-style look.

#5 Puffer jackets are making another appearance this season

Source: Pinterest

Puffer jackets have been quite popular for a few seasons. Most people prefer them in solid and muted colors. While no doubt they look great, you can also choose to go the floral or patterned route. If you feel that this jacket will make you look like a giant bubble, pair it up with skinny high waist jeans and a belt.