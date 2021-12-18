Lifestyle Here's how to deal with arthritis pain during winters

Winter is a tough time for people suffering from arthritis

The winter weather is a tough time for people suffering from arthritis. Arthritis is the inflammation in one or more joints, predominantly in small joints that causes pain and stiffness which may deteriorate with age. Inculcating a few lifestyle habits, such as drinking enough water and exercising can help relieve the pain related to this health problem. Here's how to deal with it.

The rheumatic condition can lead to pain, swelling in joints, and stiffness. Arthritis pain can trigger due to a number of factors such as injury, infections, genes, and immune system dysfunction. Notably, the condition is more common in people aged over 65 years but can impact any age group. Here are a few tips to tackle it.

Hydration Drink adequate amount of water

A glass of warm water can help ease stiff joints. It helps loosen the synovial fluid, leading to the joints moving more comfortably. Water lubricates the joints and flushes out toxins from the body, leading to a reduction in inflammation. You can also give other drinks, such as juices, smoothies, and tea a try. However, beware of sugar and caffeine overload.

Weight loss Lose some weight

Experts have found that shedding some extra kilos can significantly ease the pain linked to this condition and even improve the quality of life. This is because the lesser the body weight, the less pressure comes on the joints. You can opt for indoor exercises if it is too cold outside. Go for exercises that are gentle on your joints, such as walking.

Diet Maintain a healthy diet

Foods that are rich in Vitamin B12 like yogurt and eggs can help reduce the symptoms of arthritis. In addition, spinach, sweet potatoes, carrots, and bananas are rich in Vitamin B6 and can help reduce inflammation, which further eases arthritis pain. The pain gets worse during winters so avoid foods that can cause inflammation, like refined sugars and alcohol.

Comfort Get warm

Lukewarm water is an efficient way to reduce the pain that is often caused due to low temperatures. If you live near a heated swimming pool, go for some gentle exercises in warm water. The warmth of the blood can help with pain tolerance. There are water aerobics classes designed specifically for this condition. However, consult your doctor before choosing any water activity.