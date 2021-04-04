Swimming is a fun aerobic activity that works the entire body, including the crucial cardiovascular system. Unlike other exercises that might feel severe on the bones and joints, swimming is, in a way, effortless and more relaxing than other workouts. What's more, people of every age group can jump into the pool for a whole-body workout, without having to rigorously sweat it out in the gym.

Workout Works out the muscles and improves heart, lung capacity

Swimming engages all major muscles of the body like the arms, legs, torso, and stomach. Freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, sidestroke, and butterfly are some of the many styles that you can include while swimming. Swimming also makes your heart and lungs stronger, increasing their capacity. Several studies vouch that those who swim regularly have a decreased mortality rate in comparison to those who are inactive.

Insomnia Improves your sleep; good for those who have insomnia

In a study conducted on older adults with insomnia, it was reported that participants were able to have a better quality of sleep after engaging in regular aerobic exercise, like swimming. What makes swimming more preferable is the fact that it can be done by anyone who has trouble performing regular aerobic and cardio exercises as these workouts can exert pressure on the joints.

Pregnant women Is a safe workout for pregnant women during three trimesters

Further, swimming is an exercise that can be performed by expecting mothers in all three trimesters. This is especially great as recent studies also prove that pregnant women who swim have a lower risk of preterm labor. However, it is important to consult a doctor before beginning the practice as some women may have to restrict physical activities due to complications during pregnancy.

Mood booster Has mood-boosting benefits, helps manage stress and dementia