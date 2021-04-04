-
#HealthBytes: Physical and mental impact of swimming, a whole-body workout
Swimming is a fun aerobic activity that works the entire body, including the crucial cardiovascular system.
Unlike other exercises that might feel severe on the bones and joints, swimming is, in a way, effortless and more relaxing than other workouts.
What's more, people of every age group can jump into the pool for a whole-body workout, without having to rigorously sweat it out in the gym.
Workout
Works out the muscles and improves heart, lung capacity
Swimming engages all major muscles of the body like the arms, legs, torso, and stomach.
Freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, sidestroke, and butterfly are some of the many styles that you can include while swimming.
Swimming also makes your heart and lungs stronger, increasing their capacity.
Several studies vouch that those who swim regularly have a decreased mortality rate in comparison to those who are inactive.
Insomnia
Improves your sleep; good for those who have insomnia
In a study conducted on older adults with insomnia, it was reported that participants were able to have a better quality of sleep after engaging in regular aerobic exercise, like swimming.
What makes swimming more preferable is the fact that it can be done by anyone who has trouble performing regular aerobic and cardio exercises as these workouts can exert pressure on the joints.
Pregnant women
Is a safe workout for pregnant women during three trimesters
Further, swimming is an exercise that can be performed by expecting mothers in all three trimesters.
This is especially great as recent studies also prove that pregnant women who swim have a lower risk of preterm labor.
However, it is important to consult a doctor before beginning the practice as some women may have to restrict physical activities due to complications during pregnancy.
Mood booster
Has mood-boosting benefits, helps manage stress and dementia
Studies conducted on a small group of people with dementia showed mood improvement in them after they participated in a 12-week aquatic program.
These mood-boosting benefits are even applicable to those without dementia.
Another study showed that of the 44 participants who showed mild symptoms of depression before a swim, only 8 reported the same symptoms while others were happier after a swim.