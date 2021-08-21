#HealthBytes: Five yoga asanas to help relieve joint pain

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 12:22 pm

Joint pains are inevitable in today's lifestyle and they are bound to happen at some point or the other. While older people are more prone to it, joint pains are common in youngsters as well. Luckily for us, the ancient practice of yoga has a remedy for almost every issue and there are a number of asanas to help reduce joint pain, too.

Warrior pose or Virabhadrasana

Stand straight with your legs about 3-4 feet apart. Turn your right foot outward by 90 degrees. Lift both the arms sideways and parallel to the ground with palms facing down. Exhale and bend the right knee. Balance yourself and hold the pose. Inhale and come up. Exhale and bring the hands down to your sides. Repeat the same on the left side.

Bow pose or Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach with feet hip-width apart and hands by the side. Fold your knees, bend your legs and stretch your hands behind you to hold the ankles. Inhale and lift your chest off the ground. Hold the pose and breathe normally. Finally, exhale and gently release your ankles. Bring your legs, hand, and chest to the lying position and relax.

Triangle pose or Trikonasana

Stand straight with feet about 3-4 feet apart. Turn your right foot out and as you exhale, bend your body to the right, with your left hand simultaneously coming up and right hand touching the floor. Both hands should be in line. Hold this position for 15 seconds. Inhale and come back to starting position. Repeat the same on the other side.

Mountain pose or Tadasana

Stand straight with your feet together and weight equally balanced on both feet. Take a deep breath and slowly lift your knee caps. Tighten your thigh muscles but ensure to not tuck in the stomach. Balance your body weight on toes of both feet. Stretch your arms, chest, and shoulders upwards. Hold this position for a few seconds. Exhale and return to normal position.

Child's pose or Balasana

Kneel down, with knees together, and sit on your heels. Take a deep breath, stretch your arms, bend forward and lower your forehead. While doing it, make sure that you are still in the seated position and your body doesn't lift off the ground. Hold this pose for some time and breathe normally. Slowly, relax your arms and come back to sitting position.