Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 01, 2021, 09:07 pm

A simple way to practice grandchild therapy is spending time with the elderly

Did you know that being with grandparents and spending time with them makes us practitioners of grandchild therapy by default? The concept, which has evolved lately is immensely powerful and has innumerable benefits for the elders. For example, even if you just smile at the elderly who have dementia, it can be more helpful than verbal communication. Let us explore more about it.

Grandchild therapy is managed and assisted by professionals involved in scientific and theoretical research. Being members of the family, we often end up practicing it unknowingly with the day-to-day routine of caring. It can be managed easily by grandparents and grandchildren. It works on inter-generational relationship aspects for people who are involved in practicing it.

Advantages Taking up new activities activates their brain

Grandparents can stay vigilant if they are involved in activities that are not usually part of their routine. For instance, their grandchildren can involve them in playing different mind games and take them to events for leisure. It is a good way to learn new things for grandparents. The process also helps utilize the brain and remember skills they haven't used in a while.

Research The therapy helps boost their memory power

The therapy helps improve memory power in the elderly. An Australian study at the University of Melbourne used the data of the Women's Healthy Ageing Project on over 100 grandmoms in a ten-year follow-up. Their reasoning abilities and memory were tested and found that grandmoms with strong bonds with their grandchildren could remember 69% of words, 6% more as compared to those who didn't.

Tips Bonding results in emotional well-being

The grandparent-grandchild relationship is known to be strong. Getting in touch through calls or via chat and video calls is also a good option. When physically together, making drawings, cooking, or taking them out can do wonders to the bond. All these activities improve the overall emotional well-being of the elderly. Such bonding also helps in the emotional growth of the grandchild.

Conclusion The best way to help is by allocating your time

The easiest form of providing care to grandparents is as simple as giving more time to them. Be with them when they need you. They will be there for you as well but be careful never to make grandparents feel burdened about taking care of the kids. At the end of the day, it's just love and care that is healing.