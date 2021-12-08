Lifestyle 5 places to celebrate Christmas in India

Published on Dec 08, 2021, 03:42 pm

Where are you going to celebrate Christmas this year?

Christmas is the time to cheer and celebrate. But it is also a great time to travel. You get the best food, public places are lit up, you meet new people, you might even get to take part in a carnival. If you are searching for places where the Christmas spirit is high, we have a few options you can explore.

Number 1 Shillong

The picturesque city in northeastern India is home to a lot of Christians who celebrate the birth of Jesus with enthusiasm. You will see lit-up homes, streets, and churches. Local bands play gospel tunes while the churches experience huge crowds during midnight mass. The scenic surroundings, the delicacies, and get-togethers make the festival a memorable affair. So when are you heading to Shillong?

Number 2 Goa

It is impossible to talk about Christmas and leave out Goa. The place has a rich history of the Portuguese and consists of Catholics who celebrate the occasion like no one else. The air is filled with the aroma of poinsettia flowers along with beautiful decorations in homes, shops, and streets. Christmas beach parties are attended by many tourists from all over.

Number 3 Kerala

The beautiful state is home to a lot of beautiful churches. Be it a chapel, cathedral, or church, you will find them open throughout the festivities. Apart from places of worship, you can also explore the Alleppey backwaters, the enchanting beaches, and places like Munnar, Kumarakom, and Wayanad. However, remember to make advance bookings as the festive season means a huge rush.

Number 4 Puducherry

This union territory near the Tamil Nadu coast is popularly known as a "little piece of France" as it was once a colony of the French. Pay a visit to the Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church for the Christmas prayers. You can also go sailing, witness lights on mission street, attend a Christmas feast, or shop at the Christmas market.

Number 5 Mumbai

Mumbai might look like an odd name in the list, but if you are a Mumbaikar, you know that the people here simply love celebrating Christmas. A must-visit is the midnight mass at Mount Mary's Basilica in Bandra. Also, there are plenty of theme parties and festive dining options to explore in the island city. Markets on Hill Road, Bandra turn into a carnival.