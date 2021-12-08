Lifestyle 5 immunity-boosting winter foods for kids

Published on Dec 08, 2021

This is what you should feed your kid in winters

Winters are here and so are the diseases accompanying it. While the season doesn't spare adults and kids alike, it is especially a bad time for children. Kids are most vulnerable to seasonal diseases like cold, cough, and flu. There are multiple foods that can build immunity in kids and keep them healthy. Here are five superfoods you need to feed your kids.

#1 Soups are healthy and nutritious, high in fiber

A healthy bowl of soup filled with the goodness of veggies is a great option in winters. A bowl of tomato soup is refreshing and energizing. It contains Vitamin C that boosts immunity. You can make soups with vegetables like spinach, broccoli, mushroom, beetroot. They are nutritious, high in fiber, minerals, vitamins, and a good way to feed vegetables to kids.

#2 Sweet Potatoes are high in beta-carotene, vitamins

Sweet potatoes are nutritionally rich and taste best when roasted. According to a book titled Healing Foods, "A single sweet potato contains more than a day's worth of beta-carotene and nearly all your daily Vitamin C requirements." Apart from vitamins A and C, sweet potatoes are high in potassium and fiber. They make for a great first food for babies.

#3 Nuts and dry fruits warm the body from within

Nuts and dry fruits are warm in nature and best consumed in winters. They are filled with micronutrients and vitamins essential for a kid's daily nutrition. Including cashews, raisins, figs, almonds, dates, pistachios, walnuts and peanuts in your kid's diet will also improve their metabolism You can make chikki by combining all the nuts, a highly nutritious and tasty way to consume nuts.

#4 Jaggery can be transformed to appeal to kids

Jaggery is another naturally warm food, that becomes a staple in Indian kitchens during winters. It can defend the body against cough, cold and other infections. While biting on a piece after meals improves digestion, there are various other ways to consume it. You can add it to turmeric milk, make laddoos and use it as a substitute for sugar in payasam and kheer.

#5 Include kiwi, oranges and amla

Fruits like kiwi, guava, oranges are some of the best winter fruits for kids. They are filled with Vitamin C which is a great immunity booster. Amla is another winter food filled with Vitamin C and can be either consumed as it is or can be candied to appeal to kids. Eggs are also a great option in winters and provide complete nutrition.