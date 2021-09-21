These yummy recipes with cornflakes are easy to cook

Give the usual cornflakes a twist with these recipes

A favorite of children and adults alike, cornflakes need no introduction. Rich in carbohydrates, this cereal gives a lot of energy and that's why cornflakes are consumed in the morning. But your savior breakfast is not just meant to be taken with milk. There are many tasty dishes that you can make with it. Try these different recipes of cornflakes that are super easy!

#1

Have you tried upma with cornflakes yet?

Upma made of cornflakes is an interesting item; it is crunchy and also has a number of necessary nutrients. To make this, grind cornflakes and keep them aside. In a pan, heat oil, add mustard seeds, garlic, green chillies, curry leaves, chopped onions, and diced tomatoes. Saute them well and add ground cornflakes and sprinkle some water; cook for a few minutes. Serve hot!

#2

'Laddoo' made with cornflakes; cheesy cornflakes

The next time your kids ask for sweet snacks, make cornflakes laddoos. Just grind some dry fruits and cornflakes and mix with dry grated coconut, sugar, melted butter/ghee, and condensed milk and make laddoos. You can also try cheesy cornflakes. Heat a mixture of groundnuts and butter. To it add cornflakes, grated processed cheese, Worcestershire sauce, chilli powder, and salt. Cook well and enjoy!

#3

Pear ice and crunch, a dessert made with cornflakes

Have you ever wondered how would an ice crunch dessert with cornflakes taste? Start by mixing honey, sugar, nuts, coconut powder, and ground cornflakes with ghee. Combine and set it well for a crunchy base. Boil sugar and pear for sorbet. Cool it down and freeze. Serve the chilled sorbet with the crunchy cornflakes base. Your children will love this as a dessert.

#4

Munch your way through this yummy cornflakes fried chicken

Cornflakes fried chicken is not a lengthy recipe. To make this, prepare a batter made of the required quantity of all-purpose flour, buttermilk, salt, and chilli powder. Mix them well. To it, add crushed but not powdered cornflakes. Now, dip the chicken pieces in the prepared batter, coat with the crushed cornflakes, and deep fry the pieces. Serve with dips for extra taste.